As we grow old, our bodies, especially women, require additional care due to several biological changes. Women above the age of 40, mostly lack nutrition in their bodies. With ageing factors, their energy level also starts decreasing and they may face problems of back pain, knee pain or bone pain. In such conditions, it is recommended to include some essential supplements in the diet.

According to Only My Health, if women include some healthy dietary supplements in their diet, it will not only fulfil the deficiency of nutrients in their body but will also keep them fit and healthy even after 40. Here are 5 essential supplements women above 40 must include in their diet:

Vitamin B12

Consuming vitamin B12 supplements improves blood circulation in the body and brain. Apart from this, it helps to get rid of acidity problems. Women can have eggs, fish and dairy products to fulfil the deficiency of vitamin B12 in their bodies.

Calcium

After the age of 40, women’s bones start becoming weak due to the lack of calcium. Including calcium-rich supplements like milk and cheese in the diet, will keep their heart healthy and strengthen their muscles and bones.

Magnesium

Intake of magnesium-rich food keeps the body’s blood sugar level and blood pressure under control. To strengthen the digestive system and get rid of the problems of acidity, it is best to have magnesium-rich food. Women above 40 must include whole grains, legumes, greens, nuts and avocados in their diet.

Vitamin D

Due to the deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, the risk of diabetes, breast cancer and heart disease increases. To overcome such conditions, women who are 40 years old and above must include vitamin D supplements like fish, dairy products, grains and cereals in their diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids

After the age of 40, women are more prone to heart diseases, joint pain, increased cholesterol levels and stroke. To avoid all these risks, they must include fish, salmon, tuna, nuts and seeds in their diet that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here