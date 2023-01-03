5 Everyday Mistakes That May Be Damaging Your Eyes

Spending extended time on digital screens causes immense damage to our eyes. Continuous use of laptops, mobile phones, tablets and even television for long hours, may cause eye strain, dry eyes, headaches, blurred or double vision and even neck or shoulder pain. Sometimes, a person may also face difficulty in concentration and disturbance in sleep patterns. Apart from work, our leisure activities like scrolling through social media, watching a movie or playing online games have also been limited to screen. Washing eyes with warm water, overusing eye drops or rubbing the eyes roughly are some of the common mistakes that may also be causing more damage than any help. Here are five things you need to stop doing right now

Glued to Screen

Whether it’s a laptop, smartphone or television, staring at digital screens for too long can damage the eyes. As electronic screens emit blue light, these can cause eyestrain and damage the retina leading to serious vision problems, such as macular degeneration.

Using Artificial eye products

For instant relief from pain and irritation in eyes, many people tend to use artificial eye drops or saline solutions. These might prove to be beneficial but can leave your eyes even drier. Sometimes we use expired eye drops which leads to irritation, inflammation, and even an eye infection.

Not Blinking Enough

While using mobile phones or other gadgets, we are so glued to the screens that we often forget to blink. Not blinking enough may stop lubricating your eyes causing dryness and eye strain.

Rubbing Your Eyes

Many of us have the habit of rubbing our eyes when feeling itchy or irritated, we often wash our eyes with warm water making it even worse. Rubbing eyes roughly can cause scratches in the cornea and a thin layer of the conjunctiva can also be damaged.

Not Using Eye Mask

Hot or warm compress eye masks might provide comfort but are harmful to the eyes, as they block exposure to light. This can limit the release of melatonin (a sleep-inducing hormone) and lead to insomnia. A sleep mask can put pressure on your eyes and cause blurred vision too.

Simple tips to take care of your eyes

- Take frequent breaks while using electronic devices and gadgets.

- Use oil-based eye drops for long-term purposes.

- When your eyes feel irritated, resist the urge to rub. Instead, wash your eyes with cold water.

- In case of an eye infection, use a cold pack instead of a hot one.

Please consult an eye specialist regularly to keep a track of your eye care.

