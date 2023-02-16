Pulling off your favourite moves while dancing requires a lot of flexibility. Depending on your body type, past injuries, and routine, it might take anywhere between six months to a year to reach the level where you can easily do some jaw-dropping poses. Stretching, of course, will play an important role in this journey towards optimum flexibility. Not only is it going to be a good warm-up, but stretching will also lessen muscle soreness and minimise the chance of injuries like sprains or ligament tears.

1. Standing Hamstring Stretch

This stretch will help you with flexibility in the neck, back, glutes, hamstrings, and calf muscles. To perform this stretch correctly, follow these steps:

*With your feet width apart, your knees slightly bent, and your arms at your sides, stand tall.

*Keeping your head, neck, and shoulders relaxed, exhale as you bend forward at the hips and lower your head towards the floor.

*Hold for 45 seconds to two minutes with your arms around the backs of your legs.

*When finished, roll up while bending your knees.

2. Piriformis Stretch

Hip stretching is one of the best exercises for flexibility. The main function of the piriformis muscle is to rotate the thighbone. To successfully practice the piriformis stretch, follow these steps:

*As you sit on the ground, extend both of your legs out in front of you. Cross your right leg over your left and place your right foot flat on the ground.

*Place your right hand on the ground behind your torso.

* Place your left hand on your right quadriceps or your left elbow on your right knee to press your leg while rotating your torso.

*Remove the spinal rotation if it causes back pain and simply pull your right quad to the left with your left hand.

3. Lunge With Spinal Twist

One of the best stretches for dancers, this one promotes thoracic (mid-back) mobility and hip openness. Adhere to these steps to perform a lunge with a spinal twist:

*Begin by standing with your feet together and your left foot forward to form a staggered posture.

*Bend your left knee and drop into a lunge while maintaining your right leg straight behind you and your toes on the ground to feel a stretch on the front of your right thigh.

*Your upper body should be turned to the left. Raise your left arm to the ceiling.

*Do the same with your right hand on the ground.

*Hold for 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

*Repeat on the opposite side.

4. Triceps Stretch

The triceps stretch, one of the most well-known upper-body stretches, is a terrific stretch to perform after a chest or shoulder exercise. It relaxes the muscles in the back of your upper arms. Check out the following steps:

*When kneeling, sitting, or standing tall, keep your legs hip-width apart.

* Bend your right elbow and extend your right hand to reach the top middle of your back.

*Grab your right elbow with your left hand raised in the air.

*Pull your right elbow slowly towards your head.

*Swap arms, then repeat.

5. 90/90 Stretch

The simultaneous targeting of both hips in this stretch makes it ideal for dancers. Follow these steps to perform this stretch correctly:

*Sit with the sole of your right foot towards the left and your right knee bent at a 90-degree angle in front of you. Continue to flex your right foot.

*Lay your leg out completely on the ground.

*Your left knee should be placed to the left of your torso, bent such that your foot is facing backwards. Continue to flex your left foot.

*Hold on for 30 seconds and 2 minutes.

*Repeat on the opposite side.

