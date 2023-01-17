5 Eyewear Trends To Look Out For In 2023

Countless of virtual meetings later, just as you know how to look proper with the best necklace as a finishing detail to complete your office outfit, even prescription eyeglasses have trends to showcase as an accessory to accentuate your face. As the saying goes – “Eyes are the windows to the soul,” we suggest eyeglasses should be seen as complementary curtains to that window.

“As disposable income rises and people spend more time on screens, glasses have become an essential accessory in everyday fashion. With easy access to product information online, consumers are increasingly aware of premium eyewear brands and willing to invest in them. As a result, the demand for high-quality, branded glasses has risen in recent years,” says Devansh Binani, Director, Himalaya Opticals.

As 2023 brings in hope, pick up the right kind of frame to compliment your features and uplift your mood. Kanika Gupta, co-founder, YourSpex by GKB Eyewear shares trends that will rule 2023:

Eco Friendly or Green Frames

Sustainability is a trend that is predicted to grow in popularity in the fashion industry in 2023. Eco-friendly frames, made from materials such as natural wood, cork, bio-acetate, and recycled materials, are a stylish and conscious choice. They are not only cool, but also demonstrate a commitment to reducing one’s carbon footprint. These collections are not just a fashion statement but also a way to support sustainability and make a positive impact.

Extreme Vibrancy Like The Tortoise Shell Frames

Tortoise shell frames are a timeless and versatile choice for eyewear. They add a touch of style without being too bold, and are easy to match with any outfit. Many designers are incorporating this trend into their collections, with options ranging from thick, square frames to mixed-color designs. Tortoise shell frames are flattering for all face shapes and never go out of style. They are a great choice for the spring season as their neutral color palette is a refreshing change from the traditional black and brown frames.

Retro Style Frames

Retro fashion is making a comeback in 2023, with a focus on the bold and vibrant colors of the 1970s and 1980s. Companies like YourSpex are offering custom lens options, allowing individuals to match their eyewear to their outfit and face shape. This trend is a fun way to bring the nostalgia of past eras into the present, and the use of flashy colors like red, yellow, and orange adds a playful element to the retro aesthetic.

Binani, says, “In 2023, bold and modern frame styles are becoming increasingly popular, with rectangular, cat-eye, and aviator frames leading the way. Cat-eye frames, in particular, are gaining popularity as consumers look to updated versions of classic styles. Oversized octagonal frames are a fresh take on the traditional, and work particularly well in metal frames, which are also favored for their sleek and minimalist look. The 1970s trend of tinted eyewear is also making a comeback in 2023, with celebrities spotted wearing party looks with yellow, orange, and red lenses. This trend is expected to be further popularized by celebrities, determining its relevance in the year 2023.”

The double bridge style is also coming back in fashion. Bold, larger than life oversized, black frames are seen dominating the eyewear space. Crystal clear frames are still going strong for 2023, while soft neutrals and pastels have been steadily growing in demand.

