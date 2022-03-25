5 Facts About BTS Leader Kim Namjoon aka RM that Would Make You his Fan

Fans of South Korean band BTS call themselves one of the most staunch fan groups in the world. They cheer for the septet like no other and even raise funds for noble causes. Given the outpouring of love that the seven members of the Grammy-nominated band receives, it is only natural that they are aware of some interesting details of each of the artists.

If you happen to be a new BTS fan, we have curated a list of interesting facts about BTS leader RM aka Rap Monster aka Kim Namjoon:

RM loves art

When not busy working on new projects, the 27-year-old rapper and songwriter can be spotted at museums and art exhibitions. RM’s Instagram posts are proof that he is very much into art, architecture, and literature.

2. The BTS leader also happens to be the tallest member of BTS. Standing tall at 181 cm or 5 feet 11 inches, Namjoon is certainly leading the way when it comes to height.

3. RM is not only a great artist but has even performed remarkably well in academics as well. According to an AllKpop report RM is known to have an IQ score of 148 and scored 900 on the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) exam when he was only in middle school.

In 2020, when the world was under lockdown following the pandemic, RM updated his fans through Weverse that he had been studying English. The rapper uploaded a photo of the TOEIC exam study sheet and revealed that he had taken the test for fun after ten years.

remember when namjoon took an TOEIC test “just for FUN” after 10 years and received 915/990 when the average score was around 675 in South Korea? 😭 everyone wants to change their brains to namjoon’s brain 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZPT77Z3Se0— ً atia⁷🍷REST (@hobiatia) October 26, 2021

Before joining BTS, RM was an underground rapper. His stage name at the time was Runch Randa.

Namjoon’s mixtape RM is basically his whole journey from being an ordinary boy to being Runch Randa and then becoming rap monster , an idol rapper who had to face humiliation, insults from His own fellow underground rappers , the ppl whom he trusted … and ++— NAMJOON UPDATES (@namjoonieepage) March 20, 2022

In 2018, RM became the first K-pop idol to deliver a speech at the United Nations. RM was joined by his fellow BTS members at the UN where he promoted their campaign of self-love and addressing mental health issues.

I still got goosebumps with this speech of Namjoon in UN last 2018. Once again he'll be delivering a speech together with his members right behind him. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU Namjoon#GotARMYRightBehindYou pic.twitter.com/Ap6yOzYMmr— Poushi (@Trusfrated_gal) September 20, 2021

This year BTS may register their historic win at the Grammy Awards, as well. The K-pop group is the first to be nominated for the coveted Recording Academy awards, and that too, two years in a row.

