India Beach Fashion Week, in its ninth edition, brought together established and emerging designers on one platform and celebrated fashion through their eyes. From an array of resort wear that was high on glam, the two-day fashion festival showcased collections by Vikram Phadnis, Gavin Miguel, Ken Ferns, Mandira Wirk, Isha Khanna and Sasha Revankar to name a few.

Rich in craftsmanship, every collection presented over two days resonated with attendees who visited the IBFW Showcase. Showcasing Goa beyond beaches, the shows were set against the backdrop of the surreal Mercure Goa Devaaya Resort situated on Divar Island.

Here are the 5 Fashion Takeaways from India Beach Fashion Week, you can include in your holiday or destination wedding edit.

Of Prints and Embellishments

What’s an outfit without a print or an embellishment? This season, make a statement in prints and embellishments and see how it livens up your favourite ensembles. While fashion designer duo Nishant and Preeti of Anutthi accentuated ivory capes with intricate embroideries on the border, fashion designer Ripci Bhatia Malhotra experimented with typography and bold prints in her resort wear collection. From kaftans to capes, every print, and every embroidery becomes the true star of the ensemble.

Swimwear Styles

Swimwears come in an array of styles, so why not spruce up your style quotient with fun capes and jackets? Vikram Phadnis and Mandira Wirk gave the runway an eclectic mix of layering perfectly to adorn over your favourite swimwear. The idea is to add a bit of quirk to your swimwear style and to make summer fashion a memorable one.

Desi Drapes

With summer weddings just around the corner, it’s time to go hassle-free with traditional styles but with a modern twist. Fashion designers Sasha Revankar of One Minute Saree and Isha Khanna celebrated tradition in style. While Sasha presented pre-stitched sarees, Isha explored the bandhani print in her modern wedding collection. Rooted in culture and rich in modern aesthetics, each piece from the designers is a perfect look to flaunt this wedding season.

Colour Riot

Give your summer wardrobe a burst of colours. Celebrated designers Ken Ferns and Gavin Miguel gave resort wear all the drama it needs when it comes to colour. While Gavin opted for jewel tones, Ken went all out with neon hues. Colour is the first thing you notice in an outfit, so make it bold, chic and glamorous this festive season.

Acing Accessories

Any look is incomplete without an accessory, if you are a beach bum and love to travel, the Como Collective showcase curated by Pallav Ojha and Neha Asthana Ojha (co-founders of IBFW showcase), featured sustainable and upcycled bags designed by Bandit. Adorned over Zero Tolerance ensembles, the bag is functional yet chic and will make a great accessory to own.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here