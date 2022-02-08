5 Food Items Rich in Vitamin E

Our body requires an adequate amount of vitamins and minerals. Vitamin E is a much-needed component as it helps our bodies in various ways. It helps our skin and hair stay healthy and look good. Vitamin E has antioxidants that not only increase the immunity of the body but also give relief from muscle pain and weakness. That is why we must have food items that are rich in Vitamin E in our diet.

Here is a list of food items that have a high amount of Vitamin E:

1. Almonds

Almonds are very good for the brain. They are rich in Vitamin E, so if you have a deficiency include almonds in your daily diet.

2. Spinach

Even though spinach is known as the powerhouse of iron, it is also rich in minerals and Vitamin E. It can provide a boost of all the good things to your diet.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is very healthy and is filled with vitamin. You can eat it in your salad or cook it as a curry.

4. Peanut

Everyone uses peanuts in their day-to-day life to make all sorts of dishes. Peanuts are not only full of flavour, but they are a great source of Vitamin E. You can even use peanut oil.

5. Papaya

Papaya is very good for digestion, and it is one of the tastiest fruits. It is also a good source of vitamins. If you have a Vitamin E deficiency, you can add papaya to your breakfast.

