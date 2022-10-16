5 Food Items That King Charles III Refuses To Eat

Taking birth in a royal family has numerous perks. As one would imagine, the royal lifestyle is quite distinct from that of an ordinary person. However, some attributes common among most of us, such as eating the meals we like over and over, and being picky with the food we do not like, are things we inadvertently share- even with the royals.

For instance, when it comes to food habits, King Charles III is quite similar to us. He likes to eat the same kind of food every day and refuses to eat some food items.

Here is a look at the food items King Charles III refuses to eat.

Foie Gras

It is a luxurious french dish prepared from an enlarged liver of a duck or goose. Not only does King Charles III refuse to eat this, but the dish has also been banned from the royal kitchen since 2008. This food item was excluded concerning animal welfare, which was a controversial topic then, as it is now.

Coffee

King Charles III also refuses to drink the popular beverage- coffee. He prefers tea, consuming each type differently while observing proper rules. King Charles III is quite fascinated by different types of tea.

Chocolate

Although Queen Elizabeth II loved chocolates, King Charles III does not eat them. He cannot even stand the sight of this popular food item. Chefs have to think over their choices for the dessert menu quite carefully in order to avoid chocolate.

Biscuit cookies

King Charles III loves cookies made of butter, grain and potatoes. However, he refuses to touch biscuit cookies, unless they are warmed at a specific temperature.

Meat and Dairy

Other food items that King Charles III will not eat unless prepared a certain way are meat and dairy. The King likes to support sustainable eating habits, and as such, does not eat meat and fish two days a week. He also does not consume dairy products for one day every week.

