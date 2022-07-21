5 Food Items That Will Help You Deal With High Blood Pressure Issues

Due to a hectic lifestyle, stress and wrong diet, almost every third person is troubled by high blood pressure. According to experts, both the rise and fall of blood pressure are harmful. Most people don’t realise that their diet plays a great role in maintaining the right blood pressure. If the right diet is followed, then high blood pressure can be cured. Additionally, there is far more to maintain the right blood pressure than just minimizing salt intake.

Food options like fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, beans, nuts, whole-grain carbohydrates, and unsaturated fats help in maintaining the right blood pressure. Along with this, an adequate amount of minerals like potassium and magnesium should also be included in every meal.

Most people don’t realise that there isn’t any single magic food that can control blood pressure. Instead, you should follow a holistic healthy eating strategy that is good for blood pressure. Studies have also shown that high blood pressure patients should take a diet which is rich in fibre. Let us note which fibre-rich foods can prove to help reduce blood pressure.

Citrus fruits

According to a report by Healthline, citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C and fibre. Therefore, consumption of citrus fruits like grapes, oranges and lemons can reduce high blood pressure.

Fatty fish

People with high blood pressure should consume fatty fish, as it is rich in fibre.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are also very beneficial in controlling high blood pressure. The oil present in pumpkin seeds helps control blood pressure. Although the fibre in Pumpkin Seeds is low, its health benefits are immense for overall bodily health.

Beans and pulses

Beans and pulses are rich in nutrients, and they help control blood pressure. Along with this, the deficiency of protein is also fulfilled by the consumption of pulses.

