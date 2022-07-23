5 Food Items to Increase Collagen Level in body

Collagens are broken into amino acids, which help in improving skin cells.

Our skin cells undergo wear and tear regularly due to many reasons. The environmental factors like scorching sun, air pollution and polluted water among others also adversely impact our skin. The skin loses radiance and firmness.

Collagen is a wonder ingredient of connective tissues that make up parts of the body like skin, muscles, tendons and ligaments. It is the component that determines the physiology of the skin and strengthens our bones.

Collagen is the main element in our body which keeps our skin healthy. Collagen is a type of protein which is naturally created in the body. The collagen is broken into amino acids, which keeps the skin youthful and radiant. These amino acids also help in improving skin cells.

However, everybody does not have the same level of collagen and many people take Collagen supplements for a radiant skin. Instead of using supplements, it is advised to increase the collagen level in a natural way.

You can increase collagen levels in your body by consuming a few food items.

· Food that contains gelatin provides collagen, like Bone broth

· Connective tissues of animals/birds like chicken and pork skin, fish and beef

· Food items rich in Vitamin C like – bell peppers, citrus fruits, broccoli etc.

· Beans, garlic and egg whites are also considered rich in collagen

Here are 5 health benefits of collagen:

1. Keeps the skin healthy

Collagen helps in strengthening the skin, adding elasticity and keeping it hydrated. Intake of collagen supplements can slow down the skin from aging and reduce dryness as well as wrinkles. In addition to that, it will repair your skin by reversing the damage and bring a natural glow.

2. Relieves joint pain

Collagen can protect your body from the risk of degenerative joint disorders like osteoarthritis and may relieve your joint pains.

3. Strengthens bone

Collagen gives our bones structure and strength. When the body will age, collagen also decreases along with bone mass making us susceptible to falling down and risking fractures. Collagen intake may prevent bone loss by making it denser.

4. Muscle Mass

Collagen supplements may help in boosting muscle mass and strength.

5. Thick hair and healthy nails

Taking collagen might prevent the nails from being brittle. It will provide them with strength, which will enable it to grow longer. It may also help your hair grow longer.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here