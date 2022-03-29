5 Food Items to Make Your Summer Healthy and Hydrated

Eating well is important at all times of the year, be it any season. However, in summers, our body tends to become dehydrated easily. Also, the outside heat takes a dig at the gut health due to which enjoying the hot spicy food becomes difficult. Summers are a time when a lot of factors like heat waves, dehydration, hot weather, among others can impact our immune system. Therefore, it is important for us to ditch the oily and spicy foods and switch to healthy food options in the hot weather.

Let’s look at some of the items you can relish this summer to keep your body fit.

Watermelon

Summers bring with it a lot of hydrating fruits and vegetables. Watermelon is one of them. Watermelon is packed with water, vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants. Not only does it keep one hydrated but due to being low in calories, it is the perfect food for people who are on a diet. Summer heat can cause heartburn, and watermelon prevents it.

Corn

Corn is a great source of potassium, lutein, fiber, and antioxidants. It is known to be one of the best foods for eye health and regulating blood circulation. Many people might face the problem of indigestion in summers and the high fiber content of corn is a great solution for it. Also, the antioxidants present in the food item can prevent inflammation.

Cucumber

People enjoy this watery vegetable in the warm weather. It can be eaten as salad, can be combined with curd to make Raita, can be added in burgers, sandwiches and what not. Fiber content in cucumber makes it ideal for people suffering from constipation.

Curd

Curd is something which most of the Indians include in their food thali. Curd has calcium which is really important for bone health, as well as it quenches the thirst and calms down the burning stomach.

Mangoes

If you are someone who doesn’t worry about putting on weight, then you can enjoy the summer fruit guilt-free. Mangoes are sweet and full of iron and calcium. They also help in making the immune system strong with a high content of vitamin A and vitamin C present in it.

