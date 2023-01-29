Since our teen years, there has been one problem that has been constant in our lives. When the skin’s pores are blocked by bacteria or dead skin cells, acne can start to make its appearance. The body overproduces sebum, an oil that prevents the skin from drying out, which leads to this clogging. There are many skin care products to fight acne. Most brands focus on cosmetic cures to the problem. While we cannot prevent acne from occurring, we can definitely try to reduce its frequency by making changes to our diet.

Here are a few superfoods that can help in reducing acne.

Sweet potatoes- A Vitamin A derivative called retinol is excellent at treating acne and preventing wrinkles. There are countless retinol creams and serums on the market that claim to eliminate acne. But how about consuming it in its original form? One of the elements responsible for the deep, stunning orange hue of sweet potatoes is beta-carotene, which transforms into vitamin A. Your body will turn beta-carotene from sweet potatoes into vitamin A. This vitamin has qualities that will protect the skin from blemishes, irritation, and clogged pores, which are frequently caused by free radicals.

Lemons- Fresh lemon juice is popular for tightening sagging skin and obscuring blemishes because it naturally acts as an astringent. Lemon’s characteristics when packed in a serum, squeezed into water, over a salad, or as part of your diet, it could work a little bit of skin magic.

Berries- Don’t be fooled by the appearance of strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries! These are brimming with vitamin C and antioxidants. The antioxidants in the berries function as a combo attack against those annoying dark spots, preventing them from ever forming in the first place. Vitamin C is a potent weapon against blotchy skin.

Papayas- Papayas contain papain, a digestive enzyme. Papain is potent enough to exfoliate dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, unclog pores, reduce acne scars, moisturise skin, and stop any further breakouts. Its vitamins and minerals increase skin suppleness and can assist in reducing the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

Quinoa- They are rich in fibre and thus help regulate our excretory system. Proper functioning of the system leads to fewer breakouts on the skin surface.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here