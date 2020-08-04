5 Food Shows That Will Make You Want To Don the Chef's Hat

Joey Tribbiani says ‘a moment on the lips, forever on the hips’ but what if the moment led you to cease your day? An appetizing meal is no less than a superpower that can help bring out the best version of yourself.

If you are in search for the inroads to curating the perfect dish, we have the answer for you! Calling out to all the gourmands out there who seek their next scrumptious meal, we bring to you our pick of prominent shows across leading OTT platforms Netflix, Voot Select, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar that will inspire you to ace your cooking skills and update your recipe list before quarantine days end and normalcy resumes.

Chef’s Table - Netflix

Chef's Table goes inside the lives and kitchens of six of the world's most renowned international chefs. Each episode focuses on a single chef and their unique look at their lives, talents, and passion from their piece of culinary heaven. This show will give you an insight of not just dishes but also the mindset that is required to perfect them.

MasterChef USA – Voot Select

A nationwide search for the best home cooks in America. One of 50 hopefuls will become a culinary star and one of America's "Masterchefs” however it is not as easy as it looks with each dish being judged by the taste maestro Gordon Ramsay himself. Masterchef USA will introduce you to many new dishes and acquaint you with the art of preparing them.

Masters of Taste with Garry Michigan – Disney+Hotstar

From visiting premium restaurants and coolest joints to meeting India's leading chefs and restaurateurs, while hanging out with celebrities, Masters of Taste with Gary Michigan will take you on a culinary roller coaster ride exploring the diverse food culture of our country in this phenomenal food series.

Eat The World with Emeril Lagasse – Amazon Prime Video

Eat The World with Emeril Lagasse will take you on a culinary adventure as chef, restaurateur and author Emeril is paired with another celebrity chef and they visit a country around the world to eat, cook, and learn about food. They visits farms, fishing boats, five-star restaurants, and even a convent on a quest for knowledge and a full stomach.

Sugar Rush - Netflix

There’s always room left for dessert and the last show on our list will appeal to the sweet tooth’s out there! In Sugar Rush, time is of the essence on this cooking show that features teams racing against the clock to bake the best-tasting sweets. Four teams of bakers showcase their kitchen skills in each episode as they whip up cakes and other confections with the hope of leaving with the $10,000 grand prize.