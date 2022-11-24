5 Food That Can Aid Your Weight Loss Journey

There is no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to a healthy body. While social media can easily influence us into thinking we need to shed a few pounds, that is not always the case. If you do want to hop on a weight loss journey to get healthier, it should always be done in a way that is not causing your body any harm. People often assume eating next to nothing would mean shedding those extra inches. In reality, if you couple regular exercise with a balanced diet you would be able to see the changes yourself. To cover the diet part, here are 5 healthy food options you can start with:

Soup

In case you want to limit your portion in-take, it might be a great idea to start a meal with a cup of soup. As long as the calories served are kept in check, the soup can be chunky or pureed. Avoid using too much cream and butter. This is a surefire way to fill you up quickly.

Eggs

While consuming too many eggs can raise the levels of LDL cholesterol, eggs in moderation are one of the best foods to eat if you are looking to maintain a healthier weight. In fact, according to Food Data Central, US, egg yolks are rich in choline and vitamin D, while egg whites can help you get 4 to 6 grams of protein.

Leafy Green Veggies

Not only are leafy greens packed with fiber and nutrients that are essential for your body, they also contain thylakoids. A study has found this plant compounds to be linked with increased satiety and better appetite management. So, it might be a great time to add veggies like kale, spinach, collard greens, swiss chard in your diet.

Beans and Legumes

Lentils, black beans, kidney beans and legumes can be amazing in aiding your weight loss. Since these are high in protein and fiber, consuming this in your meal can fill you up rather quickly. The best thing about beans and legumes is that they taste just as delicious in salads as they taste by themselves.

Cottage Cheese

While there is more research needed, there has been some findings that suggest a relationship between calcium intake and healthy weight. In any case, cottage cheese is considered one of the most protein-rich dairy products. Having a proper protein intake can not only help you build and maintain muscle but can be incredibly fulfilling.

