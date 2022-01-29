5 Foods To Include In Your Diet To Look Dashing On Your Wedding Day

The wedding day is arguably the most crucial in anyone’s life. It marks the beginning of a new journey for both the bride and the groom. When it comes to Indian weddings, we witness several ceremonies and rituals where hundreds of people gather, looking their best.

But the important thing for the bride and groom is to shine and have fun. Hence, they must look exceptionally captivating. Most people devote all of their time and money to wedding preparations, looking for the best outfits and makeup looks to make them stand out. One thing that they tend to neglect is a good diet before the wedding.

No matter if you are a bride or groom, to have a radiant glow on your face and look flawless on your wedding day, including certain healthy foods in your diet is the key to it.

Below are some types of foods and tips for a healthy diet that you can adopt before your big day.

Fruits

The benefits of eating fruits for a healthier body are quite well known. Fresh fruits have vitamins and minerals in abundance. However, including fruits in your diet, especially in the morning, will result in brighter-looking skin. Fruits like papaya also facilitate healthy weight loss, which may help you look slimmer at the wedding.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are considered great for skin health. They contain certain nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the cells and make the skin appear glowing. Meanwhile, these nutrients also help in flushing out toxins from the body and lowering stress hormones before the wedding.

Dry fruits

Incorporating dry fruits is the most convenient way to improve your diet. Munching on some cashew nuts will give you essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin E, zinc, and magnesium that make your skin soft and supple. Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are also considered great for naturally healthy-looking skin.

Eggs

Eggs are packed with proteins and amino acids that help generate new skin cells. Just including 1 or 2 eggs per day in your diet will hydrate your skin and make it softer. Moreover, the antioxidants present in eggs help protect the body against UV rays, which can cause lines and brown spots on the skin.

Water

Increasing your daily water intake should not be a problem, but doing that will result in some significant changes in your body. Staying hydrated has a range of benefits, from shinier hair and flawless skin to even beautiful-looking nails. You can also choose to add some lemon or honey to the water to boost your immunity and enhance the taste as well.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.