5 Foods To Naturally Reduce Uric Acid in Your Body

Uric acid is a byproduct of the digestion of meals containing purine. Purines occur naturally in the body and are also found in some food items, including meats, seafood and alcoholic beverages.

Normally, uric acid in our body gets dissolved in blood. The uric acid is filtered through the kidneys and gets out of the body through urine. However, uric acid can accumulate in the body if you take too much purine rich food times.

Hyperuricemia is a condition in which uric acid levels remain higher in the body and it often causes gout. High levels of uric acid result in joint pain. The uric acid level in the body can be controlled by regulating your diet.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits, such as oranges and lemons, are high in vitamin C and citric acid. Vitamin C helps to easily drain out excess uric acid and these food items can help you maintain healthy uric acid level in the body.

Green Tea

Several studies show that green tea can reduce uric acid synthesis in the body. Green tea is an excellent beverage for persons who suffer from gout.

Bananas

If you have gout due to elevated uric acid level, eating a banana every day will help lower uric acid in your blood.

Coffee

Research findings published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggest that drinking coffee reduces the incidence of gout. However, if you have any other medical issues, you should check with your doctor before including coffee in your diet.

Apples

Apples have a high dietary fibre content, which aids in the reduction of uric acid level. Fibre absorbs uric acid and removes excess uric acid from the body. Apples also contain malic acid, which helps to negate the effects of uric acid.

