5 Foods with Extremely Low Calorie-count for a Healthy Body

While dieting can be tough, balancing towards a healthier diet can be relatively easy. By opting for foods with naturally low calorie count yet good nutritive value, you can make your weight loss journey much easier and bearable. You don’t need to stay hungry to lose weight. Try adapting these foods with extremely low calories in your diet for a healthy body.

1. Leafy vegetables

One of the most nutritious leafy vegetables is spinach. Spinach slows digestion and signals the brain that you are full. It is very low in calories and will prevent you from further consuming unnecessary snacks by keeping you full for longer. Additionally, it is chock-full of nutrition with Vitamin C, Vitamin K, thiamine, vitamin B6, magnesium, iron, calcium and protein. Eat it in a salad or curry or soup.

2. Oats

Oats are a low-calorie replacement for traditionally heavy breakfast and lunch recipes. Just make sure to cook your own and not the ready-to-eat kind as it is high in sodium and contains added fat or sugar depending on the flavour. As a complex carbohydrate, it will also keep you full for longer and has a lot of healthy nutrients.

3. Lentils

A staple of Indian diet but often ignored when it comes to weight loss. They are rich in iron and protein and can aid your body recuperate after strain. They have a very low-calorie count and their macros are essential for a balanced-diet. Eat it as daal or make a vegetable soup.

4. Gourds

Bitter gourds, green gourds, bottle gourds, pumpkins or karela, parval, louki and many more vegetables from this family are extremely low in calorie and high in nutrition. Have them for lunch and dinner in a variety of recipes.

5. Citrus

If you are looking for a low-calorie snack option, reach for an orange. Citrusy fruits have negligible calories and high Vitamin C and fibre to keep your appetite in control.