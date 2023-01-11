5 Footwear Styling Rules That Every Man Should Follow

With the fast-evolving fashion trends, modern men need to keep up the pace! Now, it is no longer limited to suits and ties, fashion for men has several options. Footwears are an important part of any outfit because it can elevate your overall look. A good pair of shoes can make or break your outfit. No matter how nice your clothes are, if you wear the wrong shoes with them, your outfit will fall flat. Wearing a good pair of shoes gives you the confidence to be the centre of attention at any event. Every man should have a perfect shoe collection that includes quality stuff that will last for a long time.

You can pair shoes in an infinite number of ways. And, knowing how to style them is an essential part to look upon. To help you decide on shoes, here are five footwear styling rules that every man should follow to ensure that your look is always on point.

Invest In Quality Material

It is non-negotiable to have good shoes. Whether you buy sneakers, loafers, custom shoes, or oxfords, make sure the material is long-lasting, high-quality, and well-priced. Poorly constructed formal shoes last only a few months. On the other hand, shoes made of higher-quality materials, will last longer and look better after a few years. So, choosing quality over quantity is essential whenever you’re going to buy a pair of shoes.

Don’t Try To Match Everything

Be careful not to match your accessories too closely. Instead of matching your shoes to your clothing, try matching them to other accessories like your bag and belt. This will help to break up the uniformity of colours in your outfit and elevate the overall appearance. You can always go back to conventional colour options like tan, brown, black, and white if things become too confusing. These colours are easier to style and go with everything.

Folding Your Bottom Wear Properly

Avoid folding your bottoms at all when going to a formal event. Get your pants tailored instead. Keep your casual clothing in slim, tight folds. It will appear more shabby with thicker folds. As a result, you may appear shorter than your actual height due to thicker folds. Therefore, avoid making large, bulky folds, and keep them as tidy as you can.

Choose The Correct Pair Of Socks

Another small but significant component of a look is a pair of socks. If you’re wearing loafers, wear loafer socks and if you’re wearing sneakers, put on a pair of socks that reach your ankles.

Clean Shoes

Good shoes are not that expensive always. When you spend money on a high-quality pair of formal or casual shoes, keep in mind that you’ll need to take care of them. Wearing soiled, filthy footwear (or chappals) is a major faux pas but cleaning them incorrectly is a fatal flaw. The longer you delay cleaning your dirty pair of shoes, the more difficult it will be to keep them clean.

