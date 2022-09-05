5 Fruits That Will Give You Energy During Ganesh Chaturthi Fast

Many welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes on August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganeshotsav is celebrated across North India for 11 days and during this time, all the fruits and sweets that Lord Ganesha likes are offered to his idol.

During Ganeshotsav, seasonal fruits are offered to Lord Ganesha. These fruits are not only rich in nutrition, but also provide many health benefits. Now, let’s take a look at five fruits that should be eaten during Ganeshotsav, which benefit health.

Sweet pumpkin

According to The Hindu, while many don’t like pumpkins, it is dear to Lord Ganesha. Sweet pumpkin contains a good amount of vitamins A, C, and B6. You can also consume cilantro to keep the body healthy and away from infection during the fast.

Banana

Banana is very good for blood pressure patients as it is rich in many nutrients like potassium, vitamins, magnesium, and folate. It keeps the energy in the body and can keep heart disease, diabetes and asthma away.

Bell

Bell is rich in vitamins, and calcium and keeps immunity good. By eating bell, the body is protected from infections and all types of viruses.

Blackberries

Rich in potassium and magnesium, blackberries also have a good amount of fibre. They can be beneficial in controlling hormones and blood sugar levels.

Guava

Guava is considered the favourite fruit of Lord Ganesha. It keeps immunity strong and also prevents external infections. Eating guava during pregnancy can be more beneficial.

Things to keep in mind while fasting during Ganeshotsav:

Before starting a fast, make sure you have eaten a meal that keeps you full.

Consume fruits and fruit juices.

Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated at all times.

Make sure that you don’t remain hungry.

