5 Fruits to Control Cholesterol Levels in Your Body

High cholesterol levels are said to be a major reason behind heart problems. A change in diet and regular consumption of a few fruits will help in reducing cholesterol levels. This will also improve your health and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

According to experts, these five fruit items should be part of your daily diet for a healthy heart.

Strawberry

Strawberries have been proven as a catalyst in reducing cholesterol levels in the human body. It is a rich source of antioxidants, which helps in controlling cholesterol levels. It is advised that you eat strawberries for breakfast.

Apple

It is recommended that all heart patients should include apples in their diets because they help in reducing cholesterol levels. The presence of fibre pectin in apples helps to lower cholesterol levels.

Citrus fruits

All the citrus fruits have been beneficial in curing heart-related diseases. You can include citrus fruits like lemons and oranges in your diet as they are a rich source of vitamin C. Citrus fruits are also considered immunity boosters.

Avocado

Avocados can be helpful in controlling high levels of cholesterol. Regular consumption of Avocado will bring down the cholesterol levels in a few months.

Grapes

Grapes are a rich source of fibre. Thus regular consumption of grapes helps in reducing cholesterol levels. Grapes also help in controlling weight, which is said to be another reason behind heart diseases.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

