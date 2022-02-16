5 Fruits To Get A Glowing Skin

If you are thinking of different ways to take care of your skin, then add fruits to the list. Fruits are rich in various nutrients and vitamins. They can be a good source of antioxidants as well. Different nutrients present in fruits can help you in having glowing skin, reduce pigmentation, reduce any sort of skin inflammation, and help repair skin tissues. We have curated a list of fruits that you can easily find in markets nearby and add to your diet to have healthier and glowing skin.

Orange

This fruit that high source of vitamin C can provide you with many benefits such as preventing oxidative damage and photodamage. It can also prevent DNA damage, minimize inflammation, boost collagen production. You can have it raw or use it as a face pack and have its benefits.

Papaya

Papaya is an excellent source of Vitamin A, B, and C. It is also filled with antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties that can cure skin issues like warts, eczema, ulcers, etc. You can eat a bowl of papaya a day or even use it as a face pack.

Cucumber

Cucumber is rich in vitamins C and K and also has dietary fibers. It also has high water content, so it can keep you hydrated. You can add cucumber to your salad, add in sandwiches, make cucumber juice. You can also put a cucumber slice on your eyes to relax and feel hydrated.

Gooseberry

Gooseberry commonly known as Amla is a great source of vitamin c, a great antioxidant, and full of water content. It is not only good for your skin but it can benefit your hair and eyes as well. You can make gooseberry jam, smoothie, pickle, or just have them raw in your salad.