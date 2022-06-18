5 Gifts That Will Melt Your Dad’s Heart This Father’s Day

When it comes to celebrating, fathers generally take the backseat. Caught up with the need to fulfill everyone’s wishes in the family, they forget about their own needs. They never fully express what they love or would want as gifts on occasions, making it hard to pick the right presents for them. With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s time to brainstorm again and make our fathers feel extra special on their day. Let’s look at some thoughtful and fun gifts that will surely melt your dad’s heart this Father’s Day!

The one with the ‘Sweet Tooth’

Chocolates are considered to be one of the best gifts, and why wouldn’t it be? After all, it has the power to skip our stomach and go straight to our hearts! This Father’s Day give your dad a basket of Mars Wrigley’s chocolates and confectionaries – a chocolate for every mood. Snickers for when he is hungry and stressed, Galaxy for when he is calm, M&Ms for when he is feeling mischievous or adventurous or Mars for a fun and playful mood. The travel-buff

Is your father an adventure lover? Does he like to go on a short hike? Or spend his vacation in peace on a beach or the mountains? Well, Airbnb has got you covered. Since all a dad wants is quality time with his loved ones, whisk your family to a quick holiday and gift him memories that will last a lifetime! Surprise him with a getaway for a relaxing weekend, away from the hustle and bustle of the city at Mohraan Farms, or go adventuring together in the mountains at Camp Footprint! Alternatively, if he is always looking for novel experiences in his own city, take him to the escape rooms or an open-air movie screening nearby. The ‘I know my drink’ Dad

If your old man is really young at heart and loves to drink, why not get him something on Father’s Day that he’ll actually use? Thinking about the ideal bottle? William Grant & Sons has got you covered! With its raisin cake richness that can cut through any mixer, Grant’s Distinction can undeniably stir up an inspiring ambience whilst celebrating the many ‘distinctions’ of your father.If your dad has a taste for finer things in life, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to gift him a prized possession that boasts of uniqueness, individuality, luxury and is exclusively handcrafted to add to his premium whisky collection. The Balvenie DoubleWood Aged 12 years gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky. For the sentimental one

Is your father an emotional chap? Well, some dads love the DIY, handmade gifts and you will surely make them cry by adding a personal touch to it. A video with his old pictures, a playlist of his favourite songs, a handmade card, personalized t-shirts with ‘The World’s Best Dad’ printed on it – the list goes on. The all-time foodie

Whip up a meal at home or order food from his favourite restaurant for that perfect Father’s Day dinner at home. Nothing can beat this for a gift to a food lover! Maybe KFC? They have just introduced their all-new KFC Biryani, and who doesn’t like Biryani? Don’t eat chicken? Well, food delivery apps will come to your rescue with many vegetarian options as well. While enjoying your meal, offer to watch his favourite film together.

