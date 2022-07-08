5 Gym Machines That One Must Use

Lifting weights are the first thing that strikes our mind when we think about going to the gym, but did you know that there are a few machines making it easier to work on specific areas of the body? Although free weights can be used in multiple ways for different body parts, many a time they create difficulties in uniformity and balance. Machines on the other hand assist in providing steady and balanced workouts, especially for beginners.

Following are some of the go-to machines that are worth using in the gym:

Cable biceps bar

Sometimes the swinging which happens while using dumbbells can’t be avoided however this machine adds stability when working on the biceps. A cable biceps bar can be very effective if used in a uniform motion and correct posture.

Horizontal seated leg press

This machine works perfectly for building strength in the lower body. It creates tension on your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Most importantly it is beginner-friendly.

Lat pulldown

A lat pulldown machine is great to build your back muscles. It can be used in both over grip and under grip ways, nevertheless, experts suggest that an under grip is easier for beginners. In case you want to make it more challenging for yourself, bring your hands closer or spread them farther apart.

Chest press

The motion in this machine is quite similar to push-ups. Apart from working on your chest, it focuses on your biceps as well as your triceps.

Cable triceps bar

As the name suggests this machine works on your triceps. Here you just hold a straight bar, V-bar, or a rope attached to a cable and push it down without shaking your elbows. Like other machines, this one is easily available in gyms.

It is to be noted that if you’re new to the gym and are using any of these aforementioned machines then place a lighter load to avoid any injuries.

