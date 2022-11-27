5 Hacks To Reduce Excess Salt In Food

Salt - a condiment that binds a dish together and enhances its taste. However, when you sprinkle a little extra amount of it on food, it can ruin the taste. Excess salt can completely alter the flavour of your dish, regardless of how well you may have prepared it. It can dull the aroma and overpower the taste of the dish. When these mishaps occur, you do not need to worry now, as we have prepared a list of solutions for you.

Here are 5 hacks that will help you reduce excess salt in your food.

Raw Potato

Add a few slices of raw potato to your dish. The sliced potatoes will absorb the excess salt in the food. Remember to wash and peel the potatoes before adding them, and leave them in the dish for about 20 minutes.

Flour dough

Depending on the quantity of your dish, form a few balls of flour dough and add them to the curry. All the extra salt will be soaked up. Remove the balls before serving.

Fresh cream

To reduce the salty taste, add cream to your dish. It will make the curry creamy and it won’t taste extra salty.

Boiled Potato

Boiling a potato and adding it to your dish is another option. You could even use it to transform an old dish into a new one.

Curd

Add 1 tablespoon of curd to your curry and cook it for 5 minutes. The curd will lessen the amount of salt in your curry and add a subtle flavour.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here