5 Health Benefits Of Adulsa Plant Leaves During Winter Season

With the arrival of winter, it becomes essential to take extra care of your health. During these cold months, you can include Adulsa leaves in your diet for better health. Adulsa plant, also known as Adusa, Vasaka, Vasa and Malabar nut, is known to have several medicinal properties, which help in treating breathing problems, cold, cough, sore throats and bronchitis. From providing relief in arthritis pain to treating blood-related diseases, Adulsa leaves have several other benefits as well.

Here are 5 benefits of Adulsa leaves which everyone should be well acquainted with:

Purifies blood

Adulsa leaves, a strong cardiac tonic, help in purifying the blood. It controls blood pressure and avoids a variety of heart-related disorders. Having anticoagulant and anti-fibrinolytic properties, Adulsa prevents the formation of clots in the arteries, further preventing heart block.

Provides relief from cough and cold

Adulsa helps in the treatment of coughs and nasal congestion. It has anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and expectorant properties, which are very effective in relieving cold and cough symptoms during the winter. It is also extremely effective in treating flu symptoms by relieving chest congestion. To prepare its drink, boil small pieces of Adulsa leaves in water. Filter the liquid and drink it with honey.

Reduces joint pain and inflammation

If you are struggling with joint pain, then Adulsa leaves are among the best remedies to treat the problem. The most common cause which leads to joint pain is high levels of uric acid in the body. Adulsa leaves, also known as Vasaka powder, aid by lowering uric acid levels. It also helps in reducing gout-related pain and discomfort.

Treats Uremia

Uremia is a chronic disease that is caused by an excess of urea and other nitrogenous waste products in the blood, excreted by the kidneys. The main cause of this problem is kidney dysfunction or renal failure. Adulsa contains a large number of bioactive substances that enhance urinary functions and help the body eliminate hazardous wastes through urine.

