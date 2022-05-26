5 Health Benefits of Ajwain We Bet You ad No Idea About

Ajwain, which is used as a spice in India, is full of mystery. It is also used as a medicine in India. Well, there is no doubt that these seeds are full of magical properties. In India, it has been used for years to get rid of stomach aches and gas problems.

Here is the list of health benefits of Ajwain seeds:

1. Instant relief from acidity and indigestion: One of the most crucial health benefits of ajwain seeds is that it keeps our stomach strong. Nothing creates a problem in our daily routine more than an upset stomach. The active enzymes in ajwain seeds help boost our digestive functions by facilitating the release of gastric juices.

2. Treats common colds: Ajwain helps in avoiding nasal blockage by discharging the mucus easily. Prepare a paste of ajwain seeds and jaggery by heating it and take 2 teaspoons of it twice a day to feel better. It also helps in dealing with respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis. If you have a migraine, take ajwain powder in a thin cloth and inhale it frequently or keep it under the pillow.

3. For ears and toothache: To get relief from dreaded ear pain, take two drops of ajwain oil. For instant relief from toothache, gargle with a mix of lukewarm water, 1 teaspoon of ajwain seeds and salt. Besides this, it acts as a great mouthwash and maintains good oral hygiene.

4. For cleaning wounds: A component called thymol is present in ajwain seeds and it acts as a strong fungicide and germicide. Thus, ajwain seeds can be crushed and applied to the skin to treat infections or cuts.

5. Oma water: Ajwain or Oma water cures the problem of indigestion for pregnant ladies by cleaning the uterus and stomach and solving the issue of irregular periods. Oma water is also often given to babies to reduce the problem of gas. Drinking ajwain water regularly enhances metabolism, and burns fat, thus helping weight loss.

