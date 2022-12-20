5 Health Benefits Of Sipping Warm Water

We all have been advised at one point in time to drink lukewarm water to help with digestion, weight loss, and sore throat. Many use this remedy by drinking it first thing in the morning. Some even add a few drops of lemon to boost Vitamin C levels, while others drink it with honey to fall asleep faster. However, there are various other health benefits to sipping on hot or lukewarm water throughout the day.

Here is why you should drink hot/lukewarm water-

Congestion

A cup of hot water creates steam and the vapour helps in unclogging the mucous membranes in the sinus. This can provide relief from headaches. A study found that instead of a room-temperature drink, a hot beverage like tea offered relief from not only a runny nose but also from coughing and sore throat.

Digestion

In the case of overeating, you can drink lukewarm water to get the digestive system moving. Hot water is effective in dissolving the food you have eaten and helps your body digest food. A 2016 study submitted to the National Library of Medicine revealed that warm water helps with intestinal movements and reduces gas after surgery.

Constipation

A common cause of constipation is dehydration. Hence, one is advised to drink plentiful water to prevent constipation. As discussed above, warm water sets the intestines in motion. It keeps the bowel movement regular and softens the stool.

Stress

You can combat stress by drinking warm water as it is known to improve the function of the central nervous system, which may result in making you feel less anxious. As per a study, a smaller water intake indicated reduced signs of calmness and positive emotions. A hydrated body elevates the mood and helps in keeping you relaxed.

Shivering

During the cold season, our body’s natural response is shivering. In such cases, sipping on a hot beverage helps in reducing shivering and keeps the body warm. A study submitted to the National Library of Medicine found that when subjects were exposed to cooler temperatures and drank warm water, it helped them maintain their body temperature quickly.

