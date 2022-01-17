5 Health Benefits of Tulsi

Tulsi is a plant found all across the Indian subcontinent. The plant, apart from its religious importance in India, is widely used for its leaves. People use it with tea to get rid of cough and cold. Tulsi is also seen as an immunity booster as the seasons change.

Tulsi is considered the queen of herbs as it has many health benefits. Tulsi leaves are packed with many nutrients such as vitamins K, A, and C and contain minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and iron. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of consuming Tulsi tea.

Improves immunity

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to keep the guard up by keeping our immunity system strong, and tulsi is just the thing you need. Tulsi leaves are considered as an immunity booster that can keep the system in check and keep viruses at bay.

Throat problems

Tulsi tea works very efficiently if you are suffering from a cold or sore throat. The anti-microbial properties, combined with the scorching hot tea, will soothe your throat unlike anything else. It also works great for patients with asthma and bronchitis.

Blood pressure

Tulsi proves to be great medicine for people suffering from high blood pressure. Consuming tulsi leaves in the form of tea or just plain old chewing can significantly influence the blood pressure and help to lower it. It also has anti-diabetic properties.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Tulsi leaves are considered to be an adaptogen and have pharmacological properties that help the mind cope up with stress and anxiety. The pandemic-induced turmoil became the reason for stress and various other mental health issues for many people. A hot cup of tulsi tea will help you handle stress a bit better.

Skin infection

Tulsi, in the form of ointment or oil, helps fight infection related to the skin and wounds. In addition, the leaves have natural analgesic qualities that help in controlling inflammation or pain induced by such an infection.

