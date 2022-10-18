5 Health Benefits of Yellow Tea We Bet You Had No Idea About

Yellow tea is one of the most expensive and luxurious teas, which carries a unique aroma. Celebs across the world opt for yellow tea for the health benefits that it offers. The tea is processed from the leaves of Camellia Sinensis. The procedure to manufacture yellow tea is similar to that of green tea. It is said that yellow tea has a smoother taste as compared to other teas.

As the health benefits of yellow tea spread across the world, different varieties of tea came into the market. Notably, Junshan yinzhen, Huoshan Huangyan, Beigang maojian, Da ye qing, and Haimagong cha. Polyphenols are naturally present in yellow tea. This fights oxidative stress and protects you from heart disease.

Specific varieties have varying levels of polyphenols, which can improve blood sugar control and may help with diabetes. It is preferable to drink them daily. Polyphenols exhibit anti-inflammatory properties and can enhance heart health, and prevent inflammation-related heart ailments like coronary heart disease and myocardial infarction.

Yellow tea contains numerous bioactive compounds, which fight oxidation and inflammation, hence cutting down cancer risk. The natural presence of polyphenols in the tea protects against cancer.

Most of the beneficial effects of yellow tea are attributed to polyphenols. Different types of polyphenols in the tea help combat obesity and metabolic syndrome in mice studies. It even ameliorates the symptoms of type 2 diabetes and can influence blood glucose levels.

It also treats various gastrointestinal issues like inflammatory bowel disease, acute diarrhoea, peptic ulcers, and cancers of the digestive tract. Antioxidants present in the tea treat gastric injury caused by inflammation. It can also reduce the Body Mass Index and weight gain. Hence it will cut down the risk of heart disease in the elderly.

