5 Health Diseases That Are Extremely Harmful to Women

Women go through many changes in their bodies as they grow up. After hitting puberty, they start menstruating and experiencing other changes caused by hormones. After becoming a mother, their body tends to experience major changes like weight gain, hormonal disbalance and so on. Most of the women ignore these health-related changes that further lead to long-lasting health problems.

It is important for them to keep themselves medically checked and regularly visit their doctor. As they say, prevention is better than cure. There are a few health conditions like breast cancer and vaginal infection that are detected in women frequently. Read about these diseases below:

Vaginal infections

It is common to have white discharge and a little odor in your vaginal area during menstruation. But if things like extreme irritation, itching, pain, abdominal pain occur with it frequently, then it is a sign that you have a vaginal infection.

You may have contracted Urinary tract infection (UTI), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or any of the reproductive tract cancers. You should immediately visit a doctor and get yourself tested.

Immunity disorder

With age, a female body starts losing essential nutrients like calcium and iron, if they are not taking a proper diet. Women, in their 30s or 40s, have weak immunity due to an unbalanced diet and lack of calcium and iron supplements. The immunity disorder can also be caused by exhaustion and stress.

Ovarian or Cervical Cancer

Ovarian cancer occurs in the fallopian tube while cervical cancer occurs in the lower part of the uterus. Both types of cancer have life-threatening effects. They cause much pain. The only difference is that if you have cervical cancer, you can experience pain during intercourse as well.

Breast cancer

Breasts are one of the most tender parts of a female body. If you are feeling lumps in your breast area, then you must get it checked as it can be a sign of breast cancer.

Depression and Anxiety

Due to several circumstances, be it social or physical, women’s mental health gets affected, because of which they suffer anxiety or depression. Medically too, premenstrual syndromes can cause depression and anxiety in women. If you feel suffocated, sad, numb or if stay anxious all the time then it is advised to see a doctor and get rid of any negative thoughts.

