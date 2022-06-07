5 Healthy Flour Options You can Try for Weight Loss

Whole grain flour is one of the staple foods and an essential part of every Indian household. It not only provides carbohydrates and energy, certain whole grain flour can also help to reduce your weight without affecting your health. Generally, the roti made from wheat flour or Atta is a staple diet in many states.

However, there are many other healthier flours that also can help to lose weight. Here is the list of the whole grain flours that you can add to your daily diet.

Bajra Flour

Bajra flour is gluten-free and rich in protein. It is healthy as it contains fibre, iron and many other nutrients in high quantities. With its high nutritional value, Bajra also keeps your hunger away for a long period and thus aids in weight loss. Oats Flour

Eating oats in the morning is good for health but adding oats flour to your meal can be taking you a step closer to a healthier lifestyle. It’s rich in carbohydrates, which will also keep your blood sugar in check. It is also budget-friendly and provides the same health benefits as other substitutes. Ragi Flour

Ragi flour is gluten-free, which is rich in fibre and amino acids. It keeps your stomach filled for long and so that you don’t need to eat at regular intervals. It also gets easily digested. This is considered as a healthy food option for diabetic individuals. Quinoa Flour

Quinoa is gradually getting popular as a healthy alternative to traditional staple diets like rice and rotis. Quinoa is a powerhouse of nutrients. Quinoa flour is not only gluten-free, but it is also rich in protein, fibre, iron and unsaturated fats. This flour also keeps you full and helps to steer clear of unhealthy calories. Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat flour is consumed widely during different festivals by those who keep fast, especially during the Navratri festival. Popularly known as Kuttu ka atta in north India it’s a healthy food option because of its numerous rich nutritional values. It’s high in fibre and iron. Buckwheat flour aids weight loss and helps in controlling diabetes. It’s good for heart health as well.

