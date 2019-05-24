5 Healthy Snack Alternatives That can Help You Lose Weight

So what do you eat when you get hungry in between meals? Well you probably snack on something. And even though snacking isn’t always bad, if you are snacking simply because you are stressed, tired or bored then definitely it’s important to put a stop on it.Snacking is also understandable if you love food. However, it’s important that you make your choices rationally because many traditional snacks are filled with excessive amounts of sugar, oil and preservatives. So if you choose healthy alternatives, snacking can even help with weight loss.So here are the 5 weight loss friendly, healthy snacking alternatives.Kale is an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and calcium. It is also insanely healthy as it is loaded with fiber. Along with chips, it can be added to pastas, salads, soups and stews.Nuts can be very filling, even though they are relatively high in fat. It can help in preventing certain cancers, depression and illnesses. Since they can be eaten raw and doesn’t require any processing, it is pretty convenient to eat them on the go.Protein bars can be a savior when you need something substantial before your next meal. It could be eaten post workout or as a midday snack. It is a pretty good alternative comparing to normal candy bars as the proteins bars not only banish chocolate cravings but also fills a person.Greek yogurt is a great source of calcium and potassium. Since it is also high in protein, it could be a healthy snacking alternative. To make yogurt more delicious, berries could be added which are also a great source of antioxidant.Cucumber has a refreshing and cooling effect on body. Cucumbers also contain Cucurbitacin E, a compound that may have anticancer effects. Cucumber slices can be eaten with humus as humus is made from chickpeas and garlic which improves heart rate.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)