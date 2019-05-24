Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

5 Healthy Snack Alternatives That can Help You Lose Weight

If you are snacking simply because you are stressed, tired or bored then definitely it’s important to put a stop on it.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
5 Healthy Snack Alternatives That can Help You Lose Weight
Peanuts
So what do you eat when you get hungry in between meals? Well you probably snack on something. And even though snacking isn’t always bad, if you are snacking simply because you are stressed, tired or bored then definitely it’s important to put a stop on it.

Snacking is also understandable if you love food. However, it’s important that you make your choices rationally because many traditional snacks are filled with excessive amounts of sugar, oil and preservatives. So if you choose healthy alternatives, snacking can even help with weight loss.

So here are the 5 weight loss friendly, healthy snacking alternatives.

Kale chips: Kale is an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and calcium. It is also insanely healthy as it is loaded with fiber. Along with chips, it can be added to pastas, salads, soups and stews.

Mixed nuts: Nuts can be very filling, even though they are relatively high in fat. It can help in preventing certain cancers, depression and illnesses. Since they can be eaten raw and doesn’t require any processing, it is pretty convenient to eat them on the go.

Protein bars: Protein bars can be a savior when you need something substantial before your next meal. It could be eaten post workout or as a midday snack. It is a pretty good alternative comparing to normal candy bars as the proteins bars not only banish chocolate cravings but also fills a person.

Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt is a great source of calcium and potassium. Since it is also high in protein, it could be a healthy snacking alternative. To make yogurt more delicious, berries could be added which are also a great source of antioxidant.

Cucumber slices with hummus: Cucumber has a refreshing and cooling effect on body. Cucumbers also contain Cucurbitacin E, a compound that may have anticancer effects. Cucumber slices can be eaten with humus as humus is made from chickpeas and garlic which improves heart rate.
