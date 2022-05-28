5 Healthy Way to Increase Fibre in Your Diet

To stay healthy, you need to make sure that your diet consists of a proper proportion of all nutrients. And getting enough fibre in your body is equally important for your health.

Fibre is the perfect nutrient for our gut microbiome and is recommended to consume 30 grams of it every day. Fibre reduces constipation and helps with weight loss, may keep your cholesterol level at bay, and lowers your risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Here are five simple ways that you can use to increase fibre intake in your diet

Try Oatmeal

Oatmeal is the best way to start your day. With oats, there are quite a few recipes to try out. To make it healthier you can top it with berries, dry fruits, a sprinkle of brown sugar, or drizzle it with honey and make a good tummy feeling breakfast.

Swap fruits as snacks

Individual pieces of fruit like apples, grapes, berries, and pears may be a replacement for those oily, greasy chips. Fruits are high in fibre and can improve fullness and are undeniably tasty and easily portable.

Switch to 100% Whole Grain Bread

Since childhood, we have consumed traditional white bread, that’s because it is lighter in flavour and texture. But, whole wheat bread is not just heavier in texture and taste but fills your stomach easily, and what’s better than having a healthy option that is rich in fibre.

Add extra portion of pulses to your meal

Pulses or lentils are super high in fiber, adding it in your lunch and dinner may boost your nutrient intake.

Eat a whole orange instead of juicing

Who doesn’t love orange juice? But while juicing the orange we may liquefy the fibre as well. A glass of orange juice may provide around 0.6 grams of fibre and a whole orange can provide you with 3.7 grams.

These are a few simple ways that may lead to a healthy lifestyle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.