5 Heart-warming Bollywood Movies That Depict The Importance Of Forgiveness

It’s never too late to admit your flaws, accept them, and apologise. Accepting responsibility for every erroneous and harmful action requires a great deal of courage and effort. However, movies have long served as a source of inspiration for both children and adults and have been used to communicate social lessons to the public by highlighting the value of saying sorry and moving on.

Let’s recall 5 most unforgettable and classic apologies from Bollywood films that warmed our hearts and eyes:

Chak De India:

Well, not all apologies have to be stated in words; some can be done so through gestures. The entire world labelled Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), the leader of the country’s men’s national field hockey team, a traitor when he was excluded from the sport because of religious prejudice.

So much so that a young kid scrawled the word “Gaddar" outside his house. However, he regains his lost pride after coaching a women’s team and winning the world championship. Our hearts swelled with joy as the same child eventually erased what he had previously written from the wall.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Without a doubt, this film brought out both laughter and tears. Young Kabir, often known as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), completely disobeys his parents and longs to tour the globe. Like most of our fathers, Sanjay (Farooq Shaikh) continued to demonstrate his affection for him by waiting for him when he was late at night or by purchasing a bag for a hiking excursion.

He assures him that he would always be by his side and that he has complete freedom to go and do as he pleases. The young man realizes his error and confides in his stepmother to ask for an apology. He is filled with grief about missing his father’s burial.

Wake Up Sid

Sometimes, without realizing it, we continue to harm the people we care about the most, and this is exactly what Siddharth (Ranbir Kapoor) does. He continues to ignore his parents, particularly his mother, Sarita (Supriya Pathak), who has devoted her entire life to him. He continues to hurt her by begging her not to interfere with his private life and even leaves the house after an argument. However, he pays her mother a surprise visit one day, kisses her hand, and watches old photo albums with her. He realised how much his parents’ lives centred around him when he was a child, and now it was his turn.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With each of the moments and characters, the film offered us a tonne of memories and is still one of the most recognizable films of all time. Even though Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) had their issues with one another, they never expressed them. One argument was all it needed to let their emotions out. However, the former’s outlook on life changes when he meets his estranged father. He then decides to accept his long-ago error, apologize, and hug his friend with sincerity.

Dil Chahta Hai

From planning road trip plans to developing an unbreakable link with our pals, you had some major friendship objectives after watching this movie. But when Akash (Aamir Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) battled and split up, our hearts were genuinely broken. However, after going through a difficult time in his own life, the former realized his error and offered the latter a sincere apology. In the end, they remained united as they always had, which warmed our hearts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here