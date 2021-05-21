5 Herbal Teas for Amazing Health Benefits

May 21 marks International Tea Day, a beverage that is consumed in different ways over the world. However, tea is not just any beverage, it has also been recognised by the United Nations for its medicinal properties and essential role that it plays in the Sustainable Development Goal programme.

Besides the Doodhpati, Bubble tea, and Chai, tea also works wonders for those who are health conscious. Let us take a look at some of the healthy teas that you may include in your diet:

Ginger Tea:Ginger in itself is considered a beneficial herb and when combined with tea leaves, the two make a healing combination. Packed with antioxidants, ginger tea will provide a refreshing flavour that will be effective if you have a sore throat. It also boosts immunity and is perfect for winters.

Lemon Tea:If you are looking for a perfect summer drink, add a bit of lemongrass to your brewing tea and brace yourself for a wave of citrus burst. According to a study, people who drank lemon balm tea for six weeks had improved elasticity of the arteries. Hence, it is beneficial for people with heart disease, stroke, and mental decline since arterial stiffness is considered a risk factor.

Hibiscus Tea:Not only does it add a splash of colour to your drink, but hibiscus tea also comes with antiviral properties, and is proven to reduce stress. One can enjoy it as both-an iced drink or a hot beverage.

Peppermint Tea:Adding a zest of spice to your tea, the peppermint herb is surely going to liven up your tastebuds. Consuming this tea has proven to support digestive tract health. It also comes with antioxidant, anticancer, antibacterial, and antiviral properties.

Chamomile Tea:If you have trouble sleeping and are always feeling stressed out, drinking Chamomile tea will soothe your nerves. So, grab a cup of chamomile tea and just relax.

