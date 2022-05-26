5 High Protein Lunch Recipes for Weight Loss

When planning a lunch with the goal of losing weight, home-cooked food may not come to mind. That is because you are probably picturing something rich, creamy, and salty. We have, however, discovered healthy Indian recipes that also can be easily incorporated into a weight loss plan.

High-protein meals, according to experts, will satisfy your hunger and keep you full for a longer period. Furthermore, when combined with exercise, a protein-rich diet aids in the development of lean muscle.

If you are trying to lose weight, here is a list of Indian lunch recipes to get you started:

1. Daliya Khichdi: Daliya, also known as bulgur wheat, is a nutritious breakfast option. These are high in protein and will keep you full for a longer period.

Recipe:

Heat oil in a cooker. Add cumin seeds, ginger, crushed, and green chiles, and saute for a minute.

Add chopped onions and saute till translucent.

Then add the chopped vegetables and mix well. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add all the spices and stir well.

Now add the washed Dalia and saute for another 2 minutes.

Close the pressure cooker lid after adding water.

Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add 1 tbsp of lemon juice.

Serve immediately and garnish it with finely chopped coriander leaves.

2. Paneer Bhurji: This is a quick and easy recipe that everyone loves. Paneer is high in calcium and protein. The dish contains few carbohydrates and calories.

Recipe:

Heat oil in a pan. Add some cumin seeds.

Next, saute the onions till they get golden colour and add the ginger-garlic paste.

Add finely chopped tomatoes, salt, and turmeric.

Cook the tomatoes till they are soft.

Add garam masala and red chilly powder.

Lastly, crumble the paneer and mix well.

Garnish with coriander leaves.

3. Oats Upma: If you are looking for healthy quick breakfast recipes to help you lose weight, this high-fibre oats upma is ideal.

Recipe:

Heat a pan. Roast the oats for 2 minutes.

Once done, remove it from the pan and place it on a dry.

The next step is stir-frying the veggies.

Add a pinch of mustard seeds and let them splutter.

Then add curry leaves, ginger and green chillies to the pan.

Saute all of the chopped vegetables for 3–4 minutes on medium heat.

Now add water and salt to taste and bring it to a boil.

Next, add roasted oats, stirring continuously.

Let it simmer till the oats are cooked completely and soak up.

Add a dash of lemon juice and some chopped coriander leaves.

Give it a nice stir.

Remove from the heat and set aside for 2–3 minutes before serving.

4. Protein-Rich Salad: Kala chana salad, also known as Kala chana chaat, is a protein-rich salad recipe. This is an excellent meal option for those looking to lose a few pounds.

Recipe:

Soak chana or chickpeas in water for 6–8 hours.

After that, cook the chana for 6-8 whistles.

While this is boiling, add a little salt to this, and then turn off the heat and wait for the pressure to release.

After that, strain the chana into a mixing bowl.

Add in chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, spring onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves.

Season with black salt, chat masala, and 1–2 tablespoons lemon juice.

Mix well, and a delicious chickpea salad is ready.

5. Low fat Chicken Shawarma: A healthy filling for this high-protein healthy shawarma is thinly cut chicken strips tossed with tomatoes, onions, chillies, and a yoghurt-based sauce.

Recipe:

Marinate chicken slices in all the ingredients and marinate for at least 4 hours.

Cook the chicken until it is completely dry and serve with pita bread or lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, green chillies, parsley and sauce.

Take pita bread or lettuce and spread some sauce.

Add chicken, tomato, onions, parsley, and chillies and make a firm roll.

For the sauce, whisk all ingredients and serve with chicken and pita bread or lettuce.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these recipes now!

