5 Highly Beneficial Yoga Poses to Practice Daily

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the fast-moving world and human life to a standstill.

The closure of the fitness centres and gyms due to the imposed lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions has hindered many aspects of human lives. This has given rise to various psychological issues and serious fitness and health concerns.

However, one needs to come out with ways to lead a normal life.

Keeping all this in mind, nutritionist and strength coach Nidhi Mohan Kamal took to Instagram and shared five simple yoga poses that should be practised every day.

“Surya Namaskar is a complete body drill if done well, but these 5 poses are greatly beneficial when done every day, my every yoga class includes one or the variation of these,” the expert captioned her Instagram post.

Kamal began her video with the cat-cow stretch, and said that “this stretch is very important not just for the mobility of your spine but also for the mobility of your shoulders.”

Adding to that, she has advised the viewers to do it in at least 5-10 repetitions every day.

The cat-cow stretch was followed by vajrasana. She continues to say that “sitting in vajrasana is great for lengthening your quadriceps and also good for digestion.”

While doing the vajrasana, Kamal asks the viewers to “make sure your shoulders are rolled back, and if you are a beginner, place a block underneath your hips.”

After which she went on to demonstrate the pawanmuktasana which is great for digestion and releasing the spine.

She suggested the spinal twist for the second last pose which is also known as seated twist and is helpful in opening up the shoulders.

Backbend was the last pose in which the expert-recommended bridges and for the beginners, she advised to take the support with the block while trying it out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.