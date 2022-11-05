5 Hobbies Women Should Try in Their 40s

Who said that hobbies were only confined to youngsters? We understand that you are in your 40s now and your kids have their own life. They are now in their college or are finally working. Life is serene, but it could be mundane. You may miss the time when you were occupied. You feel like there is a lot of time on your hands but nothing to do. Well, worry not. We will help you become the best version of yourselves.

It is about time that you hone or acquire new talents that you have been unable to do as a result of work and personal obligations.

Sketch or paint

Bring out the Picasso in you by learning how to sketch or paint. Explore your creative side. Sketching or doodling has a surfeit of benefits in addition to boosting your creativity. It improves memory and body coordination. Moreover, it helps you channel your emotions. If you ever feel like your mind is a mess and you cannot stop overthinking, drawing is the best way to release your stress and feel relaxed.

Writing

Are you an avid reader? What if we tell you that you can be a writer too? Writing is the best way to express your feelings. If you can say how, you feel out loud, writing them down is a good alternative. In addition to being a mood booster, you will also get a sense of satisfaction once you conclude your piece.

Journaling

It is an excellent way to keep the flood of emotions in control. It does not matter whether you are a natural-born writer or not. All that matters is that you can be who you want to be in your journal.

Photography

Everyone wants their social media feeds to be aesthetic and taking pictures is an excellent hobby. After all, what’s better than capturing beautiful moments with your camera and cherishing them forever? If you want to start clicking good pictures, but do not know how to start then you can learn a thing or two online.

Running

Running is a great stress buster. It is an aerobic exercise that endorphins, which are hormones that reduce stress and anxiety. It also takes your mind off of things and helps you regain focus on what is more important.

