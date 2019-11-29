5 Home Decor Ideas For Micro Homes

In a small home, every inch of space counts, but there are ways you can create the illusion of more space.

Below are some simple and easy-to-follow home decor tips by WoodenStreet through which small space can appear visually appealing and bigger.

1. Use light colors

Light colors can make the room appear bigger. Using a light color makes space feel open and airy.

2. Give way to hidden storage

Multi-functional furniture pieces can come handy here. Consider installing sofa that turns into a bed, trunks and blanket boxes, benches and stool with storage, and fold-able furniture.

3. Lighting is key

Natural lighting proves to be a key element in opening up space. Use sheer curtains for windows and doors to let the natural light come in.

4. Use mirrors

Mirror frames create the illusion of more space. A trick here is to place the mirror frame across the window to give the space of a more open feel.

5. Cut the clutter

Adding too many decorative pieces clutter space. Instead, limit the decor items to a grouping of 3 or 5. This is one of the important tip to maintain a sense of spaciousness.

