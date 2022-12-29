5 Home Decor Ideas That Will Work In 2023

In the past few years, we have mostly spent time at home and that has changed the way we view our spaces, both aesthetically and functionally. We look forward to seeing what’s new and exciting about each coming day. From bold paints to textured walls and layered textiles, now is the time to create a space that makes you smile.

New Year brings new hopes, new desires and new resolutions! As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to revamp our houses and interiors to bring a positive change around. Here are the interior design trends that will gain more prevalence in the year 2023. Take a look.

Bold interior trends

Decorative styles like art decor, ornate designs, brighter colours, and geometric and symmetry patterns on the walls are on the rise these days.

Curved furniture decors

Arcs and round-shaped furniture have been making their way into interiors for a while now. Crescent sofas, tulip chairs and circular rugs are in trend. Different design credenzas, cabinets and nightstands are also available in a curvier outlook.

ALSO READ: Five Easy Hacks To Spruce Up Your Home Decor - From The Kitchen To The Master Bedroom

Oversized Lighting and Pendants

Experimenting with size, shape and proportion can bring the most attractive results in interior decor. Designers are now crafting oversized lights, pendants and chandeliers that not only grab attention, but they look exquisite too. Colour-changing lighting lampshades, table lamps and floor lamps would be a good choice to decorate your room corners.

Greenery as an element of decor

Post-pandemic, bringing greenery into the interiors has gained a lot more attention. For one’s well-being and freshness all around, indoor plants and flowers add a lot to your room.

ALSO READ: 7 New Ways To Decorate Your House And Enhance Its Beauty

Emphasis on sustainable materials

Using natural and recycled decor materials is always at the top of the list. Each year homemakers and designers learn about sustainable practices and what to opt for when it comes to the health of the planet. As a result, we have seen an increase in the use of green and organic materials in designs and this would gain even more importance in the coming years.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here