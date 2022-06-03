5 Home Remedies For Thick Eyelashes

We all aspire for those beautiful thick long eyelashes that can make heads turn. While some are naturally blessed with beautiful eyelashes, others have to work hard to get them. While fake lashes or mascaras promising longer lashes are available in the market, they are not comfortable in the long run. If you think you have tried every method to get those longer lashes but have not received the desired results, we will be sharing a few home remedies to achieve the same.

These remedies are hassle free and will also go easy on your pockets.

1) Castor oil: A common ingredient in many DIY routines, this oil contains natural fatty acids that help your lashes grow thicker and longer. Apply it on the eyelashes with the help of a Q-tip before going to bed and rinse in the morning for best results.

2) Green tea: This is as beneficial for your eyelashes as it is for your overall health. You can use the hack after drinking the tea and keeping the tea bags in the freezer for a while. Now, place those tea bags on the eyelids. This will not only help in cooling your eyes but will help grow your lashes as well.

3) A mix of coconut, almond, and olive oils: These oils contain proteins and minerals that can have amazing effects on your eyelashes. Make a mixture of these oils and apply to your eyelashes for 3-4 hours. This remedy can be used daily and at any time of the day.

4) Lemon peel infused olive oil: Vitamin C and A in lemon are great for hair growth and olive oil nourishes the lashes from the roots. Apply the mixture to your eyelashes daily at night for visible effects.

5) Vitamin E: A known multitasker, Vitamin E improves blood flow to hair follicles and aids in the development of new lashes. Use a pin or something alike to puncture a vitamin E capsule and carefully massage the oil onto your lashes. Because lashes absorb the oil, this can be done at any time of day. Vitamin E can be massaged into the lashes before applying mascara to minimise clumping and damage.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

