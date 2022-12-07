5 Home Remedies For Treating The Problem Of Gas Pain In The Chest

Haven’t we all felt a sharp pain in our chest and thought it was a heart attack? Chest pain is not always the symptom of a heart attack. However, it is still possible to experience it if anyone has gas and acidity. Gas pain in the chest is usually not a cause for alarm but the discomfort and pressure it exerts can make the situation very painful. According to Mayoclinic, these are the home remedies which can be consumed for treating the problem of gas pain in the chest.

1. Drink warm liquids and herbal teas

Drinking enough water throughout the day is highly important to prevent many problems, including gas. Water can help in passing the excessive gas through the digestive tract and can ease gas pain which causes discomfort. Warm water, Herbal teas Cucumber juice, Coconut water, Ajwain water and Saunf water can be very relaxing options

2. Exercise every day

Staying physically active is critical for good digestion. Walking, swimming, yoga, or any other form of exercise can aid in passing excessive gas and managing chest pain.

3. Avoid spicy and oily foods

Spicy, oily, or contaminated food is the predominant factors which causes acidity and gas. To stay away from stomach gas, avoid eating heavy and greasy food items. . Instead, go for healthy food items like oats, khichdi, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, and egg whites in the diet.

4. Consume Ginger

Ginger proves to be an effective option as far as the gas problem is concerned. A teaspoon of ginger juice in the morning helps in curbing bloating and also heals the digestive tract. In addition to that, it also manages high blood sugar levels.

5. Avoid gluten and dairy products

Wheat contains a protein called gluten which may cause bloating, gas, stomach pain, and even diarrhoea for some people. Bread, pasta, and many baked goods contain gluten and people suffering from gas pains should strictly avoid them.

Disclaimer: (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here