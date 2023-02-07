Dry skin is very common nowadays. Heat, hot showers and an arid climate, can all lead to dry skin. Dry skin refers to skin that lacks moisture on its outer layer. If it is left untreated, dry skin can become infected. Keeping your skin moisturised is important but some professional treatments can be expensive.

As far as dry skin is concerned, one part of the body that we tend to forget is the hips. People often apply skin whitening cream on the area but they remain dry. Following these home remedies, instead, can surely help you to get rid of dry skin in the hip area:

Make coconut oil scrub:

You can get rid of the dead skin cells of the hip by applying coconut oil scrub. You should mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply this scrub on the hips and then rub the skin with your hands for some time. You should then wash the hips with clean water. This will help you to get rid of the dryness of the skin.

Use petroleum jelly:

Petroleum jelly products help to heal skin in older adults. Petroleum jelly, also known as mineral oil, helps cover the skin in a protective layer. It helps trap the moisture underneath. This helps irritated skin patches.

Potato juice and honey:

Potato juice and honey have natural skin-bleaching properties. Honey is known for moisturising properties that keep your skin smooth and supple. You should add some potato juice and add some honey to it. Mix and apply it on the inner thighs and buttocks. Rinse the area off with cold water after some time. Repeat this remedy twice or thrice a day for white and glowing skin.

Aloe Vera

A person who has dry skin can apply aloe vera to the affected area. You may use a cream that has aloe vera and leave it as is after applying it.

Use a turmeric body wash

Turmeric is known for its medicinal elements and it helps improve skin by removing many problems. For the hips area, you can try turmeric body wash to clean the area around your hips. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric along with 1 teaspoon of mustard oil and 1 teaspoon of milk in 1 teaspoon of gram flour. Now before you take bath, apply this mixture to the affected area and after some time, clean it with water.

