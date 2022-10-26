5 Home Remedies To Help Your Child Deal With Cold

Children are more vulnerable to diseases and contaminations, especially during the changing weather. The younger ones are even more prone to getting the common cold, a sore throat, and various infections during this weather. That’s because the immune systems of people develop and get stronger as they grow. Medicines are not always the best option to cure your child’s cold. Although they may provide relief from the symptoms, they have side effects. The home remedies listed below will help your ward of the pesky flu in your little one.

Turmeric milk:

Turmeric is known to treat viral infections such as the common cold and cough because of its antiseptic characteristics. Give your child warm milk with turmeric powder every night before bed. While turmeric instantly soothes a sore throat and a runny nose, milk gives your child energy since it is a good source of calcium.

Hydration is the key:

Keeping your child hydrated is crucial when they are sick and are constantly coughing and sneezing. Consuming water frequently aids in the prevention of the common cold by decreasing throat inflammation and washing out the infection. Warm soup or fresh juice are two other fluids that might help the body restore lost energy.

Honey:

Honey is well known for soothing and coating scratchy throats. So, instead of giving medicines, give your child honey about twice or thrice a day. You can also add a spoonful of cinnamon powder while giving it to your child if s/he is over 5 years of age.

Steam:

Steam is very effective when it comes to aiding blocked nostrils. Get your child to take steam if they have a cold and are having problems breathing. You can also make your child stand in the bathroom while the hot water is running.

