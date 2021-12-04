5 Homemade Cookie Recipe For This Festive Season

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, children are extremely excited about the food they get to eat, especially the delicious cookies. As the threat of the COVID-19 virus still hovers, parents are reluctant to buy cookies from shops. Therefore, why not bake cookies at home?

Aata walnut cookie

Light and healthy, these cookies are a perfect match for a hot cup of tea or coffee. Loaded with walnuts, the cookie is easy to prepare. With just some handful of easily available ingredients, like 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup castor sugar, 1 cup aata, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp coffee powder, and 1 cup walnuts, this makes for an amazing cookie recipe. Mix all the ingredients and prepare a tough dough mixture. Make small tikki of the dough and add a walnut on top it. Bake them at 180 degree Celsius for 15-20 minutes, and the cookie is ready.

Oatmeal and Peanut Butter cookie

Take 1 cup sugar in a pan; add ½ cup stick butter and ½ cup milk. Let the sugar dissolve in milk. Keep the mixture aside for 10 minutes. Now, in a bowl, take 1 cup oatmeal, 2 tbsp cocoa, ¼ cup peanut butter and 1tsp vanilla essence. In this dry mix, add the sugar-milk mix and stir evenly. Take a spoonful of the batter and flatten it out into round shapes. Put on a platter and allow it to set.

Soft Lemmon Cookie

In a bowl, add 70g softened butter, 100g white sugar and lemon zest (2 lemmons). Cream the ingredients using a spatula. Once they are combined, add 1 medium egg and some yellow food colouring (optional). Now add 1-1/2 tbsp lemon juice. Add the dry ingredients (150g sifted flour, 1 tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt), and everything is gonna come together. Mix everything until the flour is well incorporated and put it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Now form the cookies using an ice cream scoop or by hand, refrigerate the cookies another 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven at 180 C and bake them for exactly 13 minutes. Once they are out, allow it to cool and giving the final touch up coat them with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon cookie

In a mixer bowl, cream together 1 cup sugar and ½ cup butter; beat in 1 egg and 1 tsp vanilla. Combine 1-1/2 cups flour, 1-1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp baking powder and ¼ salt. Add the mixture to the butter mixture. Blend it well. Cover and refrigerate the mixture for 2 hours or untill it is firm enough to roll into balls. Shape dough into small balls, roll in cinnamon sugar to coat. Now, set cookies 1-inch apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake it at 350° for 10 minutes, (keep a tab on the edges, it should be lightly browned).

Ragi cookie

Roast 1/2 millet flour on low heat till fragrant, then remove it from heat and let it cool. Sieve together millet flour, ½ wheat flour and 1 tsp baking powder into a bowl. Cut ½ cup butter into small pieces, add to the sieved flour mixture and mix with your fingertips till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add ½ cup powdered sugar and mix well. Pour some milk (as required) and ½ vanilla essence. Now, mix and knead into a smooth dough and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease a baking tray with some oil. Dust the worktop with some flour and roll out the dough, make sure it should not be too thin or too thick. Cut into round biscuits with a cookie cutter, poke with a fork in a striped pattern. Place the biscuits on the greased tray and put it in the preheated oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes, remove from the oven and allow it to cool.

