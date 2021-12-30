5 Homemade Face Cleansers that will Enhance Your Skin Tone

Ever since the working mode shifted to remote due to Covid-19, people have started to give extra attention to their body, both internally and externally. From consuming immunity-building food to working out and yoga, people are adopting a healthier lifestyle. On the other hand, people also want to take care of their appearances, hence skincare and haircare have become quite popular. As far as skincare is concerned, people are still using chemical-based products on their faces.

Instead of paying a hefty amount for a skincare treatment or on the plethora of beauty products present in the market, there are several homemade treatments you can opt for.

Cleansing is a vital part of your skincare routine, hence we bring you five homemade cleansers:

1. Milk

The presence of lactic acid, which can remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, in milk makes it a perfect cleanser. First, dip a cotton ball in milk, press out the extra milk from the cotton, and apply it evenly on your face (in a circulatory motion). After a while, rinse it with lukewarm water. You can repeat this daily for a clean and nourished skin.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with a bunch of skin-benefiting vitamins and nutrients. If you are looking for smooth, soft, and matte-looking skin, apply a half-cut tomato on your face, let it rest for like 5-10 minutes, and wash it off.

3. Honey

A number of skin-brightening treatments or face washes eradicate the natural oils, however, honey does not strip them down. It is full of antioxidants; hence it not only soothes your skin but also rules out acne. You don’t have to mix honey with anything, take half a teaspoon of raw honey and gently massage it over a damp skin. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Do not rub the towel while whipping your face, pat dry.

4. Potatoes

Potatoes can provide the desired iron and vitamin C to your skin. It can help you treat blemishes, dark spots, sunburn, fine lines, and dull skin. Squeeze out some juice from one medium-sized potato in a bowl, apply it on your face while massaging in a circular motion. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and once it dries, wash up.

5. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar not only assists in shedding weight and boosting metabolism but also improves your skin. It helps in brightening your face and clears out acne. But before you use it on your skin, do a patch test just to be sure that it suits your skin. Take ACV and mix it with water, the ratio should be 1:2. Apply a few drops on your face and gently massage it over your face. After a few minutes, wash your face with cold water.

