5 Hydrating Drinks Other than Water

Staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Half of the health problems get resolved only if you make sure to drink the right amount of water every day. However, at times, drinking plain water might get a tad bit boring. Well, in that case, you must not do away with water intake, but add some variety to the fluid intake. You can ensure your body stays hydrated by having some tasty, healthy beverages.

Here are some hydration boosting beverages for you to choose from:

Coconut water: By far, one of the healthiest drinks other than water, is coconut water. Intake of the green coconut water is simply refreshing and tasty. There is nothing like drinking coconut water to stay fit and hydrated. The benefits of this fluid are many. Right from supplying electrolytes, antioxidants, essential nutrients to your body, to keeping your system cool, hydrated- this green coconut does it all; and, that too in a delicious way. The mild sweetness, saltiness impart the light fluid a nice texture. So not only when you visit the beaches that you must have coconut water, but enjoy the drink on a daily basis- be it after gym or workout or whenever you are thirsty.

Milk: Milk is nutritious- we all know that. It is the best natural form of hydration that will supply calcium, protein and many other healthy nutrients to your system. You can have plant-based milk as well such as almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk to remain hydrated.

Fruit infused water: Cut some cucumber slices and keep it in a bottle filled with water. You can add some chia seeds into it. Keep sipping the water whenever you are thirsty or feel like. This is great for cooling your system, keeping acidity at bay. You can add variety to the water by slicing up some lemon as well. Add mint or tulsi leaves in it. Similarly, you can dice up some fruits such as strawberry, aloe vera, berries and have your water.

Juices: Easiest and yummiest way to have a healthy beverage is through juices. Mango, watermelon, pineapple, pomegranate, beet, spinach, kale, carrot- you can make juice out of any of these vegetables or fruits and sip away to a healthy, hydrated living.

Probiotics: You want to ensure your gut health along with hydration then you must have probiotics. They maintain the good bacteria in the intestine, reduce inflammation, digestive disorders.