5 Immunity Booster Home-made Drinks That You Must Have

A strong immune system lowers the risk of getting infections and contracting diseases. During the pandemic when coronavirus is wreaking havoc, sustaining oneself fit and healthy is of utmost priority. And this can be ensured with the intake of immunity booster drinks that build the body’s ability to fight against diseases. Strengthen your immune power with these super easy and quick to prepare homemade drinks or Ayurvedic concoctions.

Apple Cider drink

The drink prepared with apple cider vinegar, pinches of turmeric, and ginger extracts is a healthy immunity booster that has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Apple cider vinegar promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria while prohibiting the growth of bad pathogens.

Turmeric is a natural healer, whereas ginger is known to increase the number of white blood cells. To prepare the healthy drink, add a spoon of apple cider vinegar, a pinch of turmeric, ginger, and honey to taste in water, and boil for 5-10 minutes.

Ajwain and Tulsi tea

Ajwain or carom seeds are loaded with medicinal properties that provide relief from severe colds and coughs. Boil carom seeds in a half cup of water. Add a few basil leaves, a pinch of black pepper, and honey to taste to prepare the concoction and savour numerous health benefits.

Honey Lemonade

Easy homemade drink that proves fruitful to keep soar throat and cough at bay. The herbal drink is prepared by boiling three to four cups of water with grated ginger, one-inch cinnamon stick, three chopped garlic cloves, one teaspoon mint juice, and lemon juice. The healthy concoction helps keep the respiratory tract hydrated and fights off extra mucus.

Masala tea

Immunity booster Masala tea contains the goodness of healthy ingredients such as grated ginger, cloves, cardamoms, peppercorns, and tulsi. The healthy mixture has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties along with compounds that avert infections.

Kadha

Homemade Kadha is the Ayurvedic concoction that is a superlative formula to boost health and immunity. The rich drink is prepared by boiling common kitchen ingredients such as cinnamon, cloves, basil, caroms seeds, black pepper, and turmeric in water.

To render it a sweet taste, one may add honey taste. This savoury drink is extremely beneficial to fight cough and cold, and also helps fight respiratory disorder.

