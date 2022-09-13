5 Immunity-Boosting Beverages to Stay at the Top of Your Health

The sudden change in the weather can lead to seasonal infections like cold, cough or flu. Although the worst of summer heat is gone, the temperature drop can have an effect on our immunity. The brief rain spells may make you crave tasty and fried snacks but food from outside may increase the chances of infection.

Thus, it is essential to have a strong immunity to prevent infections. Exercising and eating healthy food is one way, but what you drink is also important. Here is a list of drinks apart from haldi doodh or masala chai that you can consider sipping on to boost immunity and for good health –

Black Pepper and Turmeric tonic

Black pepper is a spice that boosts the body’s immunity. Along with this, add turmeric, the quintessential spice of Indian households that is rich with antioxidant properties. Turmeric contains curcumin which has antifungal and antibacterial properties. Make a tea out of these two spices or add it to your regular tea and a few drops of honey to boost infection-fighting abilities. Orange Ginger Detox Drink

The citrus fruit, Orange is packed with the goodness of vitamin C. Ginger is known to be good for the common cold and cough, and raw turmeric, lemon, and carrot as well. It is excellent for digestion. Badam ka Kahwa

This tea is a blend of numerous spices and almonds and is known for a number of health benefits. Almond is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and Vitamin E is known to lower cholesterol and diabetes, make hair and skin healthy and improve memory. The combination of powerful spices cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves boosts immunity and aids in digestion as well. Add the spices and saffron to boiling water. Then add honey and a green tea bag, and slivered almonds in it. Soup

Warm Indian soup recipes are usually rich in ingredients like ginger, turmeric, lime, and pepper which help in keeping immunity high. Vegetable soups are packed with protein, and fibre along with immunity-boosting spices to keep you full and fueled, and healthy. Mulethi Chai

Mulethi root is an ancient herb with many health benefits. It is high in antioxidants, antifungal, and antiviral compounds, which minimizes the risk of colds, coughs, and other seasonal infections.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here