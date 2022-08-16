 5 Incredible Waxing Tricks Any Woman Needs To Know

We all have different opinions about waxing, but we all like having smooth, clean hands and legs. Shaving, epilation, hair removal creams, and laser hair removal are just a few of the ways to get rid of hair. However, waxing is the most preferred method since it provides significant, long-lasting results, exfoliates the skin, avoids razor burn, and slows the growth of new hair. We’ve provided a few tips that will enhance your waxing procedure and get your complete body prepared for the beach.

Exfoliating: Instead of exfoliating the day of your waxing, do so a day or two beforehand. Exfoliating will remove old, dead skin cells and free hair that has become lodged. As a result, wax sticks solely to hair and not to any dead skin cells, making hair removal simpler. Additionally, it aids in avoiding ingrown hairs. In dry skin, hair frequently gets caught, infects itself, and forms a spot. Waxing is easier after exfoliating.

Apply moisturizer: Instead of moisturising the day after your appointment, moisturise the day before your wax for the greatest results. After, you can moisturise to help calm the skin and stop ingrown hairs. Your skin will be moisturised with body lotion, which will also aid in reducing the rate of hair development.

After wax cream: Apply the cream after waxing for a few days. It helps in soothing skin, reduces redness and helps prevent the little white spots some people get on their top lip or eyebrows after waxing. Prefer using a cream with sun protection (SPF15) to give extra protection from UV rays after the face or body has been waxed.

Do not wet your hair before waxing: Getting your hair wet right before the hair removal session may cause hair to break and make you more prone to ingrown hair. Try to stay dry for at least 2 hours before you do your waxing

Let it develop: For the finest waxing results, wait two to three weeks or until a quarter-inch of hair has grown. Allow at least two weeks of hair growth prior to a waxing appointment to avoid shaving and give the wax something to adhere to.

